Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1143 W Wellington Ave 2

1143 West Wellington Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

1143 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 10/01/20 New Rehab!Central Air, Hardwood, 2.5 Blocks to El! - Property Id: 315971

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Lakeview! Features include a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, and new bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Just 2.5 blocks to the Brown/Purple Lines, and 3 to the Red Line.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1143-w-wellington-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/315971
Property Id 315971

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 have any available units?
1143 W Wellington Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 have?
Some of 1143 W Wellington Ave 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1143 W Wellington Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 W Wellington Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
