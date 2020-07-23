1143 W Wellington Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 10/01/20 New Rehab!Central Air, Hardwood, 2.5 Blocks to El! - Property Id: 315971
Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Lakeview! Features include a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, and new bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Just 2.5 blocks to the Brown/Purple Lines, and 3 to the Red Line.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1143-w-wellington-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/315971
Property Id 315971
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5949571)