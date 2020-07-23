1143 W Wellington Ave 2

Amenities

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Lakeview! Features include a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, and new bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Just 2.5 blocks to the Brown/Purple Lines, and 3 to the Red Line.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

No Pets Allowed



