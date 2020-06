1143 North Mozart Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CONDO QUALITY 2ND FLOOR STATELY GREYSTONE APARTMENT WITH BALCONY IN WONDERFUL EAST HUMBOLDT PARK. JUST A FEW STEPS SOUTH OF THE PARK AND DIVISION STREET THIS UNIT BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CENTRAL HEAT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GAS FORCED AIR, WASHER AND DRYER ON SITE. GARAGE PARKING AVAILABLE AT $100 PER MONTH, EXTRA STORAGE AVAIL IN BASEMENT. BUILDING HAS ADJACENT SIDE LOT FOR GREEN SPACE ON SITE. NEARBY IS NORWEGIAN HOSPITAL, ROOTSTOCK, CALIFORNIA CLIPPER, BULLHEAD CANTINA AND MUCH MORE COMING SOON. POSITION YOURSELF TO ENJOY THIS FLOURISHING NEIGHBORHOOD.