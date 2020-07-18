1140 W Wellington Ave 2F

Amenities
Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bed 2 bath Apartment! - Property Id: 309684
Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Lakeview! Features include a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, and new bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Just 2.5 blocks to the Brown/Purple Lines, and 3 to the Red Line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1140-w-wellington-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/309684
Property Id 309684
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5938422)