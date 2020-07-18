1140 W Wellington Ave 2F

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bed 2 bath Apartment! - Property Id: 309684



Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Lakeview! Features include a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, and new bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Just 2.5 blocks to the Brown/Purple Lines, and 3 to the Red Line.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1140-w-wellington-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/309684

Property Id 309684



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5938422)