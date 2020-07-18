All apartments in Chicago
1140 W Wellington Ave 2F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1140 W Wellington Ave 2F

1140 West Wellington Avenue · (952) 807-1920
Location

1140 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. Sep 1

$2,474

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bed 2 bath Apartment! - Property Id: 309684

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Lakeview! Features include a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, and new bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Just 2.5 blocks to the Brown/Purple Lines, and 3 to the Red Line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1140-w-wellington-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/309684
Property Id 309684

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F have any available units?
1140 W Wellington Ave 2F has a unit available for $2,474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F have?
Some of 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1140 W Wellington Ave 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F pet-friendly?
No, 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 W Wellington Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
