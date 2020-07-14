Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard

7241-49 S Phillips Ave is located in South Shore, Chicago near 71st and Yates. This community features 1-5 bedroom apartments that have been recently updated. Apartments come complete with quality appliances, pre-wired phone/cable, free wifi, a balcony, a bonus room/den, an eat-in kitchen, and security cameras. Walking distance to Chef Sara's Cafe, the South Shore Branch of the Chicago Public Library, South Shore Nature Sanctuary, and Walgreens. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at South Shore and CTA Bus Lines 6, 26, and 71. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!