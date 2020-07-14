All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

7241-49 S Phillips Ave

7241 S Phillips Ave · (312) 827-6224
Location

7241 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7241-49 S Phillips Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
7241-49 S Phillips Ave is located in South Shore, Chicago near 71st and Yates. This community features 1-5 bedroom apartments that have been recently updated. Apartments come complete with quality appliances, pre-wired phone/cable, free wifi, a balcony, a bonus room/den, an eat-in kitchen, and security cameras. Walking distance to Chef Sara's Cafe, the South Shore Branch of the Chicago Public Library, South Shore Nature Sanctuary, and Walgreens. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at South Shore and CTA Bus Lines 6, 26, and 71. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7241-49 S Phillips Ave have any available units?
7241-49 S Phillips Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7241-49 S Phillips Ave have?
Some of 7241-49 S Phillips Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7241-49 S Phillips Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7241-49 S Phillips Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7241-49 S Phillips Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7241-49 S Phillips Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7241-49 S Phillips Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7241-49 S Phillips Ave offers parking.
Does 7241-49 S Phillips Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7241-49 S Phillips Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7241-49 S Phillips Ave have a pool?
No, 7241-49 S Phillips Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7241-49 S Phillips Ave have accessible units?
No, 7241-49 S Phillips Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7241-49 S Phillips Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7241-49 S Phillips Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
