1132 N Wells
1132 N Wells

1132 North Wells Street · (312) 725-4061
1132 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

in unit laundry
gym
in unit laundry
gym
Enter your Convertible home with a quick wave of a fob. Floor-to-ceiling windows and 9'-high, exposed concrete ceilings lend an airy feeling to living spaces; custom solar shades add privacy. What's most important to you: a dining room table ... or workspace? The large in-line kitchen, maxed out on storage and design flexibility, leaves you room for choice. Besides a place to lay your head, it's also where you work, workout, and relax. Contact us for more information. For a showing Call/Text My service is free. Contact me at any time. For assistance with this and other properties reply to this posting with the information below: Unit Size Preference Budget Move Date Pets Phone Number Prices reflect availability at the time this ad is posted and not when renewed. Prices and availability subject to change at any time. Concessions factored into price.

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1132 N Wells have any available units?
1132 N Wells doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1132 N Wells currently offering any rent specials?
1132 N Wells isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 N Wells pet-friendly?
No, 1132 N Wells is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1132 N Wells offer parking?
No, 1132 N Wells does not offer parking.
Does 1132 N Wells have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 N Wells offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 N Wells have a pool?
No, 1132 N Wells does not have a pool.
Does 1132 N Wells have accessible units?
No, 1132 N Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 N Wells have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 N Wells does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 N Wells have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 N Wells does not have units with air conditioning.
