Chicago, IL
1120 South Michigan
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

1120 South Michigan

1120 S Michigan Ave · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,141

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit for select options -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Outdoor Swimming Pool Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 South Michigan have any available units?
1120 South Michigan has a unit available for $3,141 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 South Michigan have?
Some of 1120 South Michigan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 South Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
1120 South Michigan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 South Michigan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 South Michigan is pet friendly.
Does 1120 South Michigan offer parking?
Yes, 1120 South Michigan does offer parking.
Does 1120 South Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 South Michigan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 South Michigan have a pool?
Yes, 1120 South Michigan has a pool.
Does 1120 South Michigan have accessible units?
No, 1120 South Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 South Michigan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 South Michigan has units with dishwashers.
