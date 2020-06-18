1100 W Glenlake Ave 3

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range

Edgewater 2 bedroom renovated apartment - Property Id: 246928



Live in this beautiful apartment in Edgewater. This building is pet friendly. No security deposit just a move in fee. Just a short walk to the Granville Red line, near the Aldi, Wholefoods and the Lake! Near plenty of restaurants, nightlife and shopping. This apartment is a two bedroom apartment with two good size bedrooms. It features a good layout, a large closet and a modern bathroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space and hardwood floors!

