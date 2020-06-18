All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1100 W Glenlake Ave 3

1100 W Glenlake Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1100 W Glenlake Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Edgewater 2 bedroom renovated apartment - Property Id: 246928

Live in this beautiful apartment in Edgewater. This building is pet friendly. No security deposit just a move in fee. Just a short walk to the Granville Red line, near the Aldi, Wholefoods and the Lake! Near plenty of restaurants, nightlife and shopping. This apartment is a two bedroom apartment with two good size bedrooms. It features a good layout, a large closet and a modern bathroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space and hardwood floors!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246928
Property Id 246928

(RLNE5651290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 have any available units?
1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 have?
Some of 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 W Glenlake Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
