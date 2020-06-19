All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 109 West Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
109 West Elm Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

109 West Elm Street

109 West Elm Street · (773) 859-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 West Elm Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful row home with 3 levels of living space in the Gold Coast! Extraordinary features include, hardwood floors, original intricate woodwork, crown molding, rare custom light fixtures, stained glass throughout and marble bathrooms. Built-in speakers with wall mount radio/av control. 1st floor - living room with fireplace, separate dining room and open kitchen with full bathroom. Exterior doors off kitchen open up to an exclusive and gorgeous terrace which is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Brick pavers and large pieces of natural stone along with large pergola complete the outdoor space. 2nd floor - Family room with built-in shelving, gorgeous tall stained glass windows and fireplace. Large bedroom with fireplace and ensuite soaking tub. 3rd floor - 2 bedrooms with shared ensuite which has a separate jetted tub and shower. In-unit laundry on this floor. 2 indoor garage parking spaces located in next door building included in rent! Steps to train, bus and some of the best restaurants and shopping in Chicago! ***SELLER WOULD SELL PROPERTY AS WELL***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 West Elm Street have any available units?
109 West Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 West Elm Street have?
Some of 109 West Elm Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 West Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 West Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 West Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 West Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 109 West Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 West Elm Street does offer parking.
Does 109 West Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 West Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 West Elm Street have a pool?
No, 109 West Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 West Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 109 West Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 West Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 West Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 109 West Elm Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2735 N Wayne Ave
2735 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity