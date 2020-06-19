109 West Elm Street

Amenities

Beautiful row home with 3 levels of living space in the Gold Coast! Extraordinary features include, hardwood floors, original intricate woodwork, crown molding, rare custom light fixtures, stained glass throughout and marble bathrooms. Built-in speakers with wall mount radio/av control. 1st floor - living room with fireplace, separate dining room and open kitchen with full bathroom. Exterior doors off kitchen open up to an exclusive and gorgeous terrace which is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Brick pavers and large pieces of natural stone along with large pergola complete the outdoor space. 2nd floor - Family room with built-in shelving, gorgeous tall stained glass windows and fireplace. Large bedroom with fireplace and ensuite soaking tub. 3rd floor - 2 bedrooms with shared ensuite which has a separate jetted tub and shower. In-unit laundry on this floor. 2 indoor garage parking spaces located in next door building included in rent! Steps to train, bus and some of the best restaurants and shopping in Chicago! ***SELLER WOULD SELL PROPERTY AS WELL***