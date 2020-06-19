All apartments in Chicago
1067 W Glenlake Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1067 W Glenlake Ave

1067 W Glenlake Ave · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1067 W Glenlake Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
garage
Brand New Modern 2 Bed/2 Bath. Heat Included - Property Id: 281513

Apartment Features:
—Modern White Kitchen Cabinets with Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink, Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher
—Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Living Room
—Renovated Bathroom with Bluetooth LED Mirror
—Designer Plank Flooring
—Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting
—High Ceilings
—Heat & Water Included
—Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent)

Building Features
—24 HR Fitness Room with Lounge
—24 HR Laundry Room with Mobile Pay
—Bike Garage Parking
—Reserved Gated Parking Nearby
—New Weather Efficient Exterior Windows
—Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches
—Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops, Buses & LSD

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281513
Property Id 281513

(RLNE5784486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 W Glenlake Ave have any available units?
1067 W Glenlake Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 W Glenlake Ave have?
Some of 1067 W Glenlake Ave's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 W Glenlake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1067 W Glenlake Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 W Glenlake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1067 W Glenlake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1067 W Glenlake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1067 W Glenlake Ave does offer parking.
Does 1067 W Glenlake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 W Glenlake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 W Glenlake Ave have a pool?
No, 1067 W Glenlake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1067 W Glenlake Ave have accessible units?
No, 1067 W Glenlake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 W Glenlake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 W Glenlake Ave has units with dishwashers.
