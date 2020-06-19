1067 W Glenlake Ave

Amenities
Brand New Modern 2 Bed/2 Bath. Heat Included - Property Id: 281513
Apartment Features:
—Modern White Kitchen Cabinets with Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink, Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher
—Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Living Room
—Renovated Bathroom with Bluetooth LED Mirror
—Designer Plank Flooring
—Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting
—High Ceilings
—Heat & Water Included
—Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent)
Building Features
—24 HR Fitness Room with Lounge
—24 HR Laundry Room with Mobile Pay
—Bike Garage Parking
—Reserved Gated Parking Nearby
—New Weather Efficient Exterior Windows
—Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches
—Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops, Buses & LSD
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281513
Property Id 281513
(RLNE5784486)