Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance new construction

Excellent studio in Edgewater features heat and cooking gas included, brand new updated kitchen with new appliances, new hardwood floors throughout, spacious living area, ceiling fans, new windows, amazing closet space, brand new updated bathroom, on site laundry room, elevator in building, 24 hour emergency maintenance, parking available, and cats are welcome! Walking distance to shops, restaurants and transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease