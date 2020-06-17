1030 W Van Buren St

Amenities
Available 07/25/20 Perfect West loop 1 bed! - Property Id: 209059
Building #134
***Price reflects 1 month free special!
APARTMENT AMENITIES INCLUDE:
- Modern kitchen with Bosch appliances
- Spacious living rooms
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Sweeping views
- Tiled bathrooms with large cabinets
- Walk-in showers
FULL AMENITY BUILDING WITH:
- Rooftop sundeck with pool and barbecue grills
- Poolhouse with games
- The Living Library
- Resident-only fitness center
- Yoga studio
- Demo kitchen
- Bike storage
- Community supported agriculture programming
- Rooftop landscaping
- Pet-friendly apartments
- 24/7 attended lobby
- On-site storage
- on-site Zipcar and Electric car chargers
? Call, Text, or Email me to find your new place!
? My services are 100% FREE to you.
? Ask about other available units, as I work with over 170+ buildings citywide.
Cody J Stull
Your Luxury Leasing Expert
Phone - 708.704.2639
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
730 N Wells Street, Unit #103, Chicago, IL 60654
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209059
Property Id 209059
(RLNE5842076)