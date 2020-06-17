All apartments in Chicago
1030 W Van Buren St

1030 West Van Buren Street · (708) 704-2639
Location

1030 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2197 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
yoga
Available 07/25/20 Perfect West loop 1 bed! - Property Id: 209059

Building #134

***Price reflects 1 month free special!

APARTMENT AMENITIES INCLUDE:
- Modern kitchen with Bosch appliances
- Spacious living rooms
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Sweeping views
- Tiled bathrooms with large cabinets
- Walk-in showers

FULL AMENITY BUILDING WITH:
- Rooftop sundeck with pool and barbecue grills
- Poolhouse with games
- The Living Library
- Resident-only fitness center
- Yoga studio
- Demo kitchen
- Bike storage
- Community supported agriculture programming
- Rooftop landscaping
- Pet-friendly apartments
- 24/7 attended lobby
- On-site storage
- on-site Zipcar and Electric car chargers

? Call, Text, or Email me to find your new place!
? My services are 100% FREE to you.
? Ask about other available units, as I work with over 170+ buildings citywide.

Cody J Stull
Your Luxury Leasing Expert
Phone - 708.704.2639
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
730 N Wells Street, Unit #103, Chicago, IL 60654
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209059
Property Id 209059

(RLNE5842076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

