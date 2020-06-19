All apartments in Chicago
1015 W Webster Ave 3
1015 W Webster Ave 3

1015 West Webster Avenue · (224) 436-5861
Location

1015 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unreal Condo Quality Penthouse - Lincoln Park - Property Id: 274443

1015 W Webster offers a stunning duplex penthouse. This custom-built unit features top of the line finishes; marble bathrooms, high-quality hardwood floors, Wolf + Sub Zero appliances. Main level features a bright open kitchen, dining space, living space, a family room with a deck off the rear of the building, one full bathroom and a laundry room equipped with a central vac. Second level features all 3 bedrooms which each contain an en-suite bathroom. Top level of the home is a "dog house" with wet bar and powder room. This area leads out to the 1500 sq. ft. panoramic rooftop deck, comprised entirely of high-quality Ipe wood. Beautiful flowers and immaculately decorated, the rooftop deck provides you with some of the best views in the city. The entire home is wired for sound, has upgraded lighting, and motorized window treatments!

2 Car garage included in rent! Amazing rooftop with unobstructed views!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274443
Property Id 274443

(RLNE5830499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 W Webster Ave 3 have any available units?
1015 W Webster Ave 3 has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 W Webster Ave 3 have?
Some of 1015 W Webster Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 W Webster Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1015 W Webster Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 W Webster Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 W Webster Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1015 W Webster Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1015 W Webster Ave 3 does offer parking.
Does 1015 W Webster Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 W Webster Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 W Webster Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1015 W Webster Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1015 W Webster Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1015 W Webster Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 W Webster Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 W Webster Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
