1015 W Webster Ave 3

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Unreal Condo Quality Penthouse - Lincoln Park - Property Id: 274443



1015 W Webster offers a stunning duplex penthouse. This custom-built unit features top of the line finishes; marble bathrooms, high-quality hardwood floors, Wolf + Sub Zero appliances. Main level features a bright open kitchen, dining space, living space, a family room with a deck off the rear of the building, one full bathroom and a laundry room equipped with a central vac. Second level features all 3 bedrooms which each contain an en-suite bathroom. Top level of the home is a "dog house" with wet bar and powder room. This area leads out to the 1500 sq. ft. panoramic rooftop deck, comprised entirely of high-quality Ipe wood. Beautiful flowers and immaculately decorated, the rooftop deck provides you with some of the best views in the city. The entire home is wired for sound, has upgraded lighting, and motorized window treatments!



2 Car garage included in rent! Amazing rooftop with unobstructed views!

