100 East Huron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage sauna

Spectacular 4,100 SF penthouse home in one of Chicago's premier buildings. Breathtaking unobstructed views. Wonderful floor plan with private and open spaces. Incredible master suite with luxurious master bath, steam shower, Jacuzzi tub, & custom walk in closets. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with breakfast area. This immaculate home is a once and a lifetime opportunity. Smartly designed and thoughtfully finished with high quality materials. Exceptional floor plan allows for flexible spaces. One of the best fully amenity buildings. Superb 24 hr staff, fitness center, indoor pool, sauna, hospitality suite, parking, pet friendly, dry cleaning, on site management, and so much more!