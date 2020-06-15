All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

100 East Huron Street

100 East Huron Street · (312) 335-3231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4703 · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 4100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Spectacular 4,100 SF penthouse home in one of Chicago's premier buildings. Breathtaking unobstructed views. Wonderful floor plan with private and open spaces. Incredible master suite with luxurious master bath, steam shower, Jacuzzi tub, & custom walk in closets. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with breakfast area. This immaculate home is a once and a lifetime opportunity. Smartly designed and thoughtfully finished with high quality materials. Exceptional floor plan allows for flexible spaces. One of the best fully amenity buildings. Superb 24 hr staff, fitness center, indoor pool, sauna, hospitality suite, parking, pet friendly, dry cleaning, on site management, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 East Huron Street have any available units?
100 East Huron Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 East Huron Street have?
Some of 100 East Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 East Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 East Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 East Huron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 East Huron Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 East Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 East Huron Street does offer parking.
Does 100 East Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 East Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 East Huron Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 East Huron Street has a pool.
Does 100 East Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 100 East Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 East Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 East Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
