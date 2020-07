Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed pool air conditioning elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator pool

This 7th floor South facing Studio has great views, rooftop outdoor pool and great location at Scott and State. In addition to the views this condo rental has extra large windows, lots of closet space, including a walk in, newer carpet and has been freshly painted. Water, trash, heat, ac and basic cable are all included. Sorry, no dogs. Cats ok. $150 move in fee, $200 move in deposit. 650 CS, 3.0 RIR



(RLNE5846023)