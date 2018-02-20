All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:48 PM

747 Serendipity Drive

747 Serendipity Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1752178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

747 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL 60504
South Farnsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 747 Serendipity Drive have any available units?
747 Serendipity Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 747 Serendipity Drive currently offering any rent specials?
747 Serendipity Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Serendipity Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Serendipity Drive is pet friendly.
Does 747 Serendipity Drive offer parking?
Yes, 747 Serendipity Drive does offer parking.
Does 747 Serendipity Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Serendipity Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Serendipity Drive have a pool?
Yes, 747 Serendipity Drive has a pool.
Does 747 Serendipity Drive have accessible units?
No, 747 Serendipity Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Serendipity Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Serendipity Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Serendipity Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Serendipity Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

