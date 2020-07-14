All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD

1847 Clubhouse Dr · (630) 474-6556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
South Farnsworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL 60504
South Farnsworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 65007 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 55502 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 90702 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 55505 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 86701 · Avail. now

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 75505 · Avail. now

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 79011 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Aurora at Summerfield offers a full-size washer and dryer in every unit with a superb mix of upgraded one, two and three-bedroom options. Energy-efficient appliances, private patios, terraces, and garages lend to the luxurious feel. The community also offers a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, modern clubhouse, and gas grilling stations. With quick access to the I-88 corridor, Fortune 500 companies like Alcatel-Lucent, Navistar, Nicor Gas, BP America, Nalco, and Fermilab are all within a comfortable commute. Major hospitals like Edward Hospital and Health Services and Rush-Copley Medical Center are nearby. Aurora is located in the Oswego school district, which is the 7th largest school district in Illinois. For those that enjoy shopping, the Chicago Premium Outlets are a local favorite located just six miles away. If you’re looking for art, music, and amazing food, a short 10-minute drive will land you in the heart of thriving Downtown Aurora.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Ample outdoor parking and private garages available for rent.
Storage Details: Private storage room off of each balcony and optional garages available for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD have any available units?
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD has 10 units available starting at $1,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD have?
Some of AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD pet-friendly?
Yes, AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD is pet friendly.
Does AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD offer parking?
Yes, AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD offers parking.
Does AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD have a pool?
Yes, AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD has a pool.
Does AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD have accessible units?
No, AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with GymAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth Farnsworth
Edgelawn RandallEola Yards
WaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity