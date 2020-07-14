Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access bike storage business center cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub package receiving playground

Aurora at Summerfield offers a full-size washer and dryer in every unit with a superb mix of upgraded one, two and three-bedroom options. Energy-efficient appliances, private patios, terraces, and garages lend to the luxurious feel. The community also offers a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, modern clubhouse, and gas grilling stations. With quick access to the I-88 corridor, Fortune 500 companies like Alcatel-Lucent, Navistar, Nicor Gas, BP America, Nalco, and Fermilab are all within a comfortable commute. Major hospitals like Edward Hospital and Health Services and Rush-Copley Medical Center are nearby. Aurora is located in the Oswego school district, which is the 7th largest school district in Illinois. For those that enjoy shopping, the Chicago Premium Outlets are a local favorite located just six miles away. If you’re looking for art, music, and amazing food, a short 10-minute drive will land you in the heart of thriving Downtown Aurora.