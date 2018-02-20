All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1662 Park Vista Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
1662 Park Vista Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:47 PM

1662 Park Vista Lane

1662 Park Vista Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1588080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
South Farnsworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL 60504
South Farnsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 Park Vista Lane have any available units?
1662 Park Vista Lane has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1662 Park Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1662 Park Vista Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 Park Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1662 Park Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1662 Park Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1662 Park Vista Lane does offer parking.
Does 1662 Park Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1662 Park Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 Park Vista Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1662 Park Vista Lane has a pool.
Does 1662 Park Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 1662 Park Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 Park Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1662 Park Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1662 Park Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1662 Park Vista Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1662 Park Vista Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with GymAurora Dog Friendly Apartments
Aurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth Farnsworth
Edgelawn RandallEola Yards
WaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity