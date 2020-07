Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed bbq/grill hot tub package receiving

Aventine at Oakhurst North is undergoing a transformation! Call or visit for more details about the state-of-the-art fitness center, totally redone Clubhouse, and so much more. This community maintains the premier location for apartments in Aurora, IL. Open floor plans complete with first-class amenities define the upscale lifestyle that can only be found at our community. With a great location in Aurora, you will love calling the best luxury apartments-Aventine at Oakhurst North-your home.