Home
Smyrna, GA
906 Country Park Drive SE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
906 Country Park Drive SE
906 Country Park Dr SE
No Longer Available
Location
906 Country Park Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Freshly renovated in a "GREAT" complex, just a few minutes from Suntrust Stadium and anything you would want is close by. Swim and Tennis community.
Perfect for a roommate situation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 Country Park Drive SE have any available units?
906 Country Park Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 906 Country Park Drive SE have?
Some of 906 Country Park Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 906 Country Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
906 Country Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Country Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 906 Country Park Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 906 Country Park Drive SE offer parking?
No, 906 Country Park Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 906 Country Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Country Park Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Country Park Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 906 Country Park Drive SE has a pool.
Does 906 Country Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 906 Country Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Country Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Country Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
