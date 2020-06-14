167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA
"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat
Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.
Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Smyrna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.