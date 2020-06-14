167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Downtown Cumberland
19 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
$
214 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,375
1451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
51 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,104
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
31 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,151
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
4 Units Available
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1155 sqft
Sterling Vinings Apartments in Smyrna, Georgia, offer traditional styling with modern updates. Wood-burning fireplaces, unique floor plans and new stainless steel appliances are available, along with a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
49 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:48am
7 Units Available
Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1222 sqft
A resort-like community five minutes from I-285 and I-75. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, green space, and trails. Apartments feature open kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
16 Units Available
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and luxury finishes. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located close to the Fox Creek Golf Course and Telleson Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1430 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$781
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1225 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1561 Paces Ferry North
1561 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
Spacious, Newly Renovated 2bd/2.5ba in Smyrna! - This newly renovated town home with 2 beds/2/5 baths is located just off I-285 and Atlanta Rd.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3453 Vintage Cir Se #17
3453 Vintage Circle, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2598 sqft
Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom townhome for rent. Corner lot! Fresh paint and new floors! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Incredible natural light.
City Guide for Smyrna, GA

"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat

Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.

Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Smyrna, GA

Finding an apartment in Smyrna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

