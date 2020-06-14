Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
51 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,104
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,008
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
36 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:48am
7 Units Available
Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1222 sqft
A resort-like community five minutes from I-285 and I-75. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, green space, and trails. Apartments feature open kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and luxury finishes. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located close to the Fox Creek Golf Course and Telleson Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2540 Oakwood way SE
2540 Oakwood Way SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2748 sqft
Multilevel Twnhome near the battery/braves stadium - Property Id: 300766 This three level home features black hardwood floors in the common areas. Stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1587 Springleaf Pt SE
1587 Springleaf Point Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1088 sqft
Upgraded corner Townhouse located at 1587 Springleaf Point SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 is 2 story home has 2 Master Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Built-in 1986, total square foot 1088, hardwood floor on Main, Carpet on the upper level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4106 Hawthorne Circle SE
4106 Hawthorne Circle, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2128 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Laminate hardwood floors throughout main living areas and ceramic tile floors in kitchen and baths. Vaulted ceiling in living room with rock fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1565 Springleaf Court SE
1565 Springleaf Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1088 sqft
Welcome Home to this Furnished Luxury TownHome minutes from The Battery, Braves Stadium, Shopping & Restaurants! This home bost with an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, formal

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3139 Dunn Street SE
3139 Dunn Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1030 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Smyrna. Hardwood floors throughout home and tile floors in kitchen. Bright kitchen with breakfast area overlooks large level backyard with picket fence. Walking distance to Smyrna Market Village.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands Park
1 Unit Available
1987 Oakdale Court SE
1987 Oakdale Court, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS QUAINT BUNGALOW, NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT, SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM, NEWLY REMODELED INTERIOR, FRESHLY PAINTED, GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN ATLANTA, HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA AIRPORT, SUNTRUST PARK, MARKET VILLAGE

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Creekside Pl SE
1309 Creekside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3144 sqft
1309 Creekside Place SE Smyrna GA 30082 **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 6/18/20 Beautiful town home! Enter home on main (middle) level with wood floors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
2163 Oakdale Estates Ct
2163 Oakdale Estates Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3360 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/4BA luxury home for lease includes all exterior maintenance and monthly interior cleaning. Enjoy security of Ring Doorbell system. Private back yard professionally landscaped. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Downtown Smyrna
1 Unit Available
1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080
1274 W Spring St SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2658 sqft
The property is tenant occupied until June 30th, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Appointment only. *** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5124 Afton Way
5124 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2112 sqft
$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by May 15th! - Ready to make this beautiful townhouse yours? Incredible end unit. One of the larger floor plans in neighborhood with an entertainer's dream back yard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2221 Goodwood Blvd
2221 Goodwood Boulevard Southeast, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1593 sqft
Unique townhome in small and nice s/d with easy access to Truist (SunTrust) Stadium, I-75, I-285, Cumberland Mall, Vinings. Master bdrm and bath are in upper level. Secondary bdrms & bath are in lower level.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2733 Mathews Street
2733 Mathews Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3200 sqft
A fabulous, brand-new modern farmhouse designed and built by Junger Homes in one of Smyrna's most sought-after neighborhoods! Rare 12' ceilings make for remarkable room in this spacious home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1068 Falling Water Drive SE
1068 Falling Water Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
....COMPLETELY RENOVATED........ SPACIOUS 3 BR/2.5 BA TOWNHOME ON CORNER LOT! FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND WOOD FLOORING AND WITH STONE FIREPLACE.
City Guide for Smyrna, GA

"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat

Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.

Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Smyrna, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Smyrna renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

