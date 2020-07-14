All apartments in Smyrna
Brighton Way Apartments

100 Parkway Ave SE · (770) 691-1589
Location

100 Parkway Ave SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0307 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 0802 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0502 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,312

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1222 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brighton Way Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Brighton Way is your home for convenience. Located just five minutes from I-285, I-75 and Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway) we are just around the corner from the Cumberland Mall and Market Place, the new Braves Stadium, Suntrust Park, that is under construction, Home Goods, PetSmart, Ulta, Starbucks, the Cobb Galleria Convention Center, Home Depot and local movie theaters. Is an active night life your thing? Then the Cobb Energy Center for Performing Arts is almost in your back yard and the hustle and bustle of downtown Atlanta, including our major sports arenas, are only a hop, skip and jump away. If you are looking for an exceptionally large apartment home, then you've come to the right place. We are certain that you will be impressed with the many features that our apartment homes have for your living pleasure. Large open kitchens, wood burning fireplaces, very large walk-in closets, washer dryer connections, patio/balcony and sunrooms are all waiting for you. Selected homes offer vaulted ceilings, walk-in access and private wooded views to suit your personal way of life. Come home to Brighton Way and enjoy the lifestyle that we call Simple ~ Easy ~ Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (under 35 lbs), $500 per pet (over 35 lbs)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: 1 space included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brighton Way Apartments have any available units?
Brighton Way Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,046 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Brighton Way Apartments have?
Some of Brighton Way Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Way Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Way Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brighton Way Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brighton Way Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brighton Way Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brighton Way Apartments offers parking.
Does Brighton Way Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brighton Way Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Way Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brighton Way Apartments has a pool.
Does Brighton Way Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brighton Way Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brighton Way Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Way Apartments has units with dishwashers.
