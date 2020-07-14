Brighton Way Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit hot tub internet access package receiving

Brighton Way is your home for convenience. Located just five minutes from I-285, I-75 and Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway) we are just around the corner from the Cumberland Mall and Market Place, the new Braves Stadium, Suntrust Park, that is under construction, Home Goods, PetSmart, Ulta, Starbucks, the Cobb Galleria Convention Center, Home Depot and local movie theaters. Is an active night life your thing? Then the Cobb Energy Center for Performing Arts is almost in your back yard and the hustle and bustle of downtown Atlanta, including our major sports arenas, are only a hop, skip and jump away. If you are looking for an exceptionally large apartment home, then you've come to the right place. We are certain that you will be impressed with the many features that our apartment homes have for your living pleasure. Large open kitchens, wood burning fireplaces, very large walk-in closets, washer dryer connections, patio/balcony and sunrooms are all waiting for you. Selected homes offer vaulted ceilings, walk-in access and private wooded views to suit your personal way of life. Come home to Brighton Way and enjoy the lifestyle that we call Simple ~ Easy ~ Living.