Apartment List
/
GA
/
smyrna
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

106 Studio Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
48 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$982
522 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,289
658 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
188 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,375
1451 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$931
465 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,363
620 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
50 Units Available
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
623 sqft
The Battery is a cultural hotspot, a unique mood that’s pure Atlanta. You’ll find that spirit at Revel Ballpark Apartments in Atlanta, GA, where luxury living is as eclectic and funky as the nightlife around it.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
720 Veterans Memorial Highway
720 Veterans Memorial Highway Southeast, Mableton, GA
Studio
$5,000
NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Level 5.8 Acres. Dual Driveways. Powerful location with tens of thousands of impressions daily. Up and coming area near INTERSTATE 285, new Dollar Tree, Publix, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts...
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,091
518 sqft
Located along Akers Mill Rd and close to I-285. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a garage. Community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
34 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$880
560 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Underwood Hills
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
716 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Balcony or patio offers view of on-site swimming pool. Clubhouse with gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
46 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Powers Park
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
328 Units Available
Bolton
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
669 sqft
We know that it's the smallest touches that make a place truly feel like home. That's why at NOVEL Upper Westside, we've created a welcoming environment down to the last detail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Underwood Hills
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
594 sqft
Minutes from Cross Creek Golf Club. Apartments feature kitchens with modern appliances and bathrooms with roman tubs. Select homes boast courtyard views and private balconies or patios. On-site saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
$
16 Units Available
Home Park
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,338
533 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
47 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,474
661 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
22 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
23 Units Available
Sweet Auburn
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
16 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,250
577 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
$
69 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,263
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
443 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
72 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!

July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Smyrna rents declined moderately over the past month

Smyrna rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,138 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,315 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Smyrna, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,315 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Smyrna fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmyrna 3 BedroomsSmyrna Accessible ApartmentsSmyrna Apartments under $1,000Smyrna Apartments under $1,100Smyrna Apartments under $900
    Smyrna Apartments with BalconySmyrna Apartments with GarageSmyrna Apartments with GymSmyrna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmyrna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSmyrna Apartments with ParkingSmyrna Apartments with Pool
    Smyrna Apartments with Washer-DryerSmyrna Cheap PlacesSmyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Furnished ApartmentsSmyrna Luxury PlacesSmyrna Pet Friendly PlacesSmyrna Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
    Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
    McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Cumberland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityMorehouse College
    Georgia Gwinnett College