Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

The Alcove

2200 Woodlands Dr SE · (404) 328-7076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
July Special - Lease any 1 bedroom & receive $500 off your first full month's rent. **Must move in before July 10. Call today for details.
Location

2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3209 · Avail. Aug 12

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 4114 · Avail. Sep 11

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 4104 · Avail. Sep 25

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 2411 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Alcove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
Make time for more of what matters most to you with an affordable apartment from The Alcove. Designed to help you live simply and within budget, our one and two bedroom apartments include access to a variety of on-site amenities for your enjoyment and convenience. Spend less time driving to the gym and laundromat, thanks to the on-site fitness center and laundry facilities. You'll also have access to two sparkling swimming pools, lit tennis courts, and a playground for the kids. And when you have a special event on the calendar, take advantage of the outdoor lounge and BBQ area for a perfect space to host your friends and family. Inside and out, you'll love the look, feel, and functionality of our apartments for rent in Smyrna, near Vinings, Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 bedroom)--Up to one full months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking available,.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Alcove have any available units?
The Alcove has 43 units available starting at $886 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does The Alcove have?
Some of The Alcove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Alcove currently offering any rent specials?
The Alcove is offering the following rent specials: July Special - Lease any 1 bedroom & receive $500 off your first full month's rent. **Must move in before July 10. Call today for details.
Is The Alcove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Alcove is pet friendly.
Does The Alcove offer parking?
Yes, The Alcove offers parking.
Does The Alcove have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Alcove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Alcove have a pool?
Yes, The Alcove has a pool.
Does The Alcove have accessible units?
Yes, The Alcove has accessible units.
Does The Alcove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Alcove has units with dishwashers.

