Amenities
Make time for more of what matters most to you with an affordable apartment from The Alcove. Designed to help you live simply and within budget, our one and two bedroom apartments include access to a variety of on-site amenities for your enjoyment and convenience. Spend less time driving to the gym and laundromat, thanks to the on-site fitness center and laundry facilities. You'll also have access to two sparkling swimming pools, lit tennis courts, and a playground for the kids. And when you have a special event on the calendar, take advantage of the outdoor lounge and BBQ area for a perfect space to host your friends and family. Inside and out, you'll love the look, feel, and functionality of our apartments for rent in Smyrna, near Vinings, Georgia.