Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving volleyball court

Make time for more of what matters most to you with an affordable apartment from The Alcove. Designed to help you live simply and within budget, our one and two bedroom apartments include access to a variety of on-site amenities for your enjoyment and convenience. Spend less time driving to the gym and laundromat, thanks to the on-site fitness center and laundry facilities. You'll also have access to two sparkling swimming pools, lit tennis courts, and a playground for the kids. And when you have a special event on the calendar, take advantage of the outdoor lounge and BBQ area for a perfect space to host your friends and family. Inside and out, you'll love the look, feel, and functionality of our apartments for rent in Smyrna, near Vinings, Georgia.