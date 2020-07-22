Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible car wash area dog grooming area fire pit playground

Located in the heart of Smyrna in the Williams Park neighborhood, enjoy the benefit of being surrounded by some of the finest shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor pursuits available in the metro area. Whether taking a leisurely walk to a round of golf at Fox Creek public golf course, a refreshing bike ride to the vibrant Smyrna Market Village or a short drive into the city, Avonlea Square is in the heart of one of metro Atlanta's most sought after neighborhoods.