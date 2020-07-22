Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avonlea Square.
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
car wash area
dog grooming area
fire pit
playground
Located in the heart of Smyrna in the Williams Park neighborhood, enjoy the benefit of being surrounded by some of the finest shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor pursuits available in the metro area. Whether taking a leisurely walk to a round of golf at Fox Creek public golf course, a refreshing bike ride to the vibrant Smyrna Market Village or a short drive into the city, Avonlea Square is in the heart of one of metro Atlanta's most sought after neighborhoods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for one pet,$100 additional pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Pet cannot exceed a combined a weight of 60 lbs at full growth. larger pets may be required to rent ground floor units. Please call our leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Attached and Detached Garages Available. Surface lot. Attached and Detached Garages Available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Avonlea Square have any available units?
Avonlea Square has 14 units available starting at $1,233 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Avonlea Square have?
Some of Avonlea Square's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avonlea Square currently offering any rent specials?
Avonlea Square is offering the following rent specials: SCHEDULE A LIVE VIRTUAL TOUR TO RECEIVE OUR CURRENT SPECIAL: HALF OFF your First Month's Rent. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Is Avonlea Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Avonlea Square is pet friendly.
Does Avonlea Square offer parking?
Yes, Avonlea Square offers parking.
Does Avonlea Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avonlea Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.