Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM

223 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Downtown Cumberland
19 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
32 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
215 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
16 Units Available
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and luxury finishes. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located close to the Fox Creek Golf Course and Telleson Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
52 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1647 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1430 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2540 Oakwood Way SE
2540 Oakwood Way SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2748 sqft
Available 07/01/20 MULTILEVEL MODERN CONDO - Property Id: 294417 This three level home features black hardwood floors in the common areas. Stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3453 Vintage Cir Se #17
3453 Vintage Circle, Smyrna, GA
Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom townhome for rent. Corner lot! Fresh paint and new floors! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Incredible natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4221 Hardy Ave
4221 Hardy Avenue Southeast, Smyrna, GA
CORPORATE RENTAL AVAILABLE IN GATED COMMUNITY - Smyrna Vinings best location! Gated community with HOA Amenities. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3 levels of beautiful home await. Message us now to schedule a tour. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5649346)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Highlands Park
1 Unit Available
1704 Highlands Vw SE
1704 Highlands View Southeast, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1840 sqft
Up for lease is a 3 level townhome located in the heart of Smyrna. Home features new carpet and fresh paint. The spacious bedrooms feature a bathroom in each room for a family or roommate setting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
203 Madison Lane SE
203 Madison Ln SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath- 2nd Floor (top floor) Condo in The Madison at Village Green, Minutes from Smyrna Market Village, parks, restaurants, shopping, schools. HOA community includes pool and fitness center.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Vintage Circle SE
3429 Vintage Circle, Smyrna, GA
Unbelievable space in largest of floor plan in the community. Tucked away in the quiet private corner, original sellers paid a premium for this great lot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Kolora Chase
1813 Kolora Chse, Smyrna, GA
WHOA! Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA Craftsman style home on a loaded fully-finished basement ready for entertaining. Located just off the connector in highly desirable Fontaine at Cooper Lake neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6019 Mayfield Way SE
6019 Mayfield Way, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2013 sqft
Beautiful townhome is now available in highly sought swim/tennis/gym community of Oakdale Bluffs. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main level, gas fireplace, SS appliances in kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
112 Blakemore Drive
112 Blakemore Drive, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1867 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,307 sq. ft. home in Smyrna, GA!Open and spacious formal living room. Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, huge luxurious tub and walk in shower.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Highlands Park
1 Unit Available
1987 Oakdale Court SE
1987 Oakdale Court, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS QUAINT BUNGALOW, NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT, SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM, NEWLY REMODELED INTERIOR, FRESHLY PAINTED, GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN ATLANTA, HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA AIRPORT, SUNTRUST PARK, MARKET VILLAGE

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Creekside Pl SE
1309 Creekside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3144 sqft
1309 Creekside Place SE Smyrna GA 30082 **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 6/18/20 Beautiful town home! Enter home on main (middle) level with wood floors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
2163 Oakdale Estates Ct
2163 Oakdale Estates Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
Beautiful 5BR/4BA luxury home for lease includes all exterior maintenance and monthly interior cleaning. Enjoy security of Ring Doorbell system. Private back yard professionally landscaped. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3490 Commanche Court SE
3490 Commanche Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
Large 1,800 sq ft, 4 bedrooms/2 baths split-level; Great location, 1.5 miles to Home Depot headquarters and I-285. On a cul-de-sac. Large fenced, flat backyard - perfect for kids and pets. Windows replaced less than Hardwoods throughout.

June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Smyrna rents declined significantly over the past month

Smyrna rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,141 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,318 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Smyrna, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,318 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Smyrna.
    • While rents in Smyrna fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

