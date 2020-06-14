Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA with gym

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
214 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,375
1451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
51 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,104
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,151
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
4 Units Available
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1155 sqft
Sterling Vinings Apartments in Smyrna, Georgia, offer traditional styling with modern updates. Wood-burning fireplaces, unique floor plans and new stainless steel appliances are available, along with a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
49 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
203 Madison Lane SE
203 Madison Ln SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath- 2nd Floor (top floor) Condo in The Madison at Village Green, Minutes from Smyrna Market Village, parks, restaurants, shopping, schools. HOA community includes pool and fitness center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Vinings Estates
1 Unit Available
683 Vinings Estates Drive
683 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
6146 sqft
Stately John Wieland brick traditional in popular Vinings Estates that features multiple pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. Elegance abounds upon entry with two story foyer through the formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6019 Mayfield Way SE
6019 Mayfield Way, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2013 sqft
Beautiful townhome is now available in highly sought swim/tennis/gym community of Oakdale Bluffs. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main level, gas fireplace, SS appliances in kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Downtown Smyrna
1 Unit Available
1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080
1274 W Spring St SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2658 sqft
The property is tenant occupied until June 30th, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Appointment only. *** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Vinings
36 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1415 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
City Guide for Smyrna, GA

"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat

Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.

Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Smyrna, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Smyrna renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

