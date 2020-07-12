/
/
/
downtown cumberland
Last updated July 12 2020
185 Apartments for rent in Downtown Cumberland, Smyrna, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
12 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
30 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
52 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,811
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
30 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,326
1597 sqft
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
154 Units Available
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1200 sqft
At The District at Windy Hill, high-class amenities combine with chic interiors and a truly amazing location to create the home you’ve been looking for.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1180 sqft
Highly modern 2-bedroom units available just off I-75 and route 41. Giant walk-in closets and plenty of extra storage. Luxurious amenities include gym, swimming pool and private yoga classes.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Cumberland
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
45 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
19 Units Available
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$978
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1047 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1187 sqft
Luxury community minutes from the Galleria and Cumberland area. On-site fire pit, yoga, pool, and a gym. New construction community. Smoke-free. Modern interiors with luxury cabinetry and flooring.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,097
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,271
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1177 sqft
Located along Akers Mill Rd and close to I-285. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a garage. Community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
55 Units Available
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$971
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1502 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,078
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,363
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with 9-foot ceilings, surround-sound theatre, modern kitchens and wonderful views. Units have detached garages. Peaceful community with tennis courts, gorgeous swimming pool and urban vegetable garden for use by all tenants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
