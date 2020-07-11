Apartment List
/
GA
/
smyrna
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

509 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
29 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
48 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$947
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$941
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
190 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,375
1451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,286
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$840
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
12 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1430 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,086
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
34 Villa Ct, SE
34 Villa Ct SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
34 Villa Ct, SE Available 07/25/20 COMING SOON! BEAUTIFUL 2 BD / 2.5 BTH TOWNHOME IN AMAZING SMYRNA / VININGS - COMING SOON! BEAUTIFUL 2 BD / 2.5 BTH TOWNHOME IN AMAZING SMYRNA / VININGS LOCATION! WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN SMYRNA VILLAGE MARKET.

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1205 Comet View Trl SE
1205 Comet View Trl SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2938 sqft
3 Story Townhouse - Right on the Silver Comet Trail in Creekside at Vinings subdivision. 3-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with spacious living room w/built-ins, 10 foot ceilings, fireplace & hardwoods on entire main level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
203 Madison Lane SE
203 Madison Ln SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1476 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath- 2nd Floor (top floor) Condo in The Madison at Village Green, Minutes from Smyrna Market Village, parks, restaurants, shopping, schools. HOA community includes pool and fitness center.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3230 Isoline Way SE
3230 Isoline Way, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1530 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease in Argyle Estates! Fabulous single-family home complete with a full-length front porch. Fabulous open floorplan for easy living.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Vinings Estates
486 Vinings Estates Drive SE
486 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3375 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER VININGS ESTATES COMMUNITY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFFESIONALY CLEANED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM THIS HOME IS READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1565 Springleaf Court SE
1565 Springleaf Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1088 sqft
Welcome Home to this Furnished Luxury TownHome minutes from The Battery, Braves Stadium, Shopping & Restaurants! This home bost with an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, formal

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
53 Doranne Court SE
53 Doranne Ct SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Quiet peaceful spread out community full of fun, friendly people. So easy, just a few steps from your car to the door, So convenient, just a few small turns and your at the Braves, or Target or Publix or Smyrna Market or 285 and 75.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
29 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,363
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
53 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,811
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
155 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1200 sqft
At The District at Windy Hill, high-class amenities combine with chic interiors and a truly amazing location to create the home you’ve been looking for.

July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Smyrna rents declined moderately over the past month

Smyrna rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,138 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,315 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Smyrna, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,315 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Smyrna fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmyrna 3 BedroomsSmyrna Accessible ApartmentsSmyrna Apartments under $1,000Smyrna Apartments under $1,100Smyrna Apartments under $900
    Smyrna Apartments with BalconySmyrna Apartments with GarageSmyrna Apartments with GymSmyrna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmyrna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSmyrna Apartments with ParkingSmyrna Apartments with Pool
    Smyrna Apartments with Washer-DryerSmyrna Cheap PlacesSmyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Furnished ApartmentsSmyrna Luxury PlacesSmyrna Pet Friendly PlacesSmyrna Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
    Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
    McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Cumberland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityMorehouse College
    Georgia Gwinnett College