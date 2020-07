Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly business center clubhouse hot tub media room online portal

Walton Grove in Smyrna, GA, offers all the convenience of the city and the personal touch of small town living. Our community is conveniently located off Cobb Parkway just minutes from I-75 and I-285. Enjoy walkable access to a variety of dining and shopping destinations, walking trails, recreational areas and public transportation. Our beautifully landscaped community features spacious apartment homes surrounded by mature shade trees and an incredible Adventure Park for children to enjoy. Our apartment homes offer abundant storage and closet space, built-in desks (in select homes) and covered porches or patios. Please note, our community does not currently participate in any affordable housing programs. Schedule a visit today!