Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

23Thirty Cobb

2330 Cobb Pkwy SE · (678) 203-9916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pandemic Pricing! One month FREE on any 1 or 2 bedroom! First 5 only, supply is limited! Offer Ends June 30th!
Location

2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6014 · Avail. Sep 7

$968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0321 · Avail. now

$993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. now

$993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 23Thirty Cobb.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
e-payments
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
Comfort. Substance. Value. These are the pillars of quality living defining 23Thirty Cobb Apartments. Our community combines an unbeatable location near the leading shopping and business districts in the area with an attractive amenity package to provide a well-rounded living experience. Our apartments in Smyrna, GA, will win you over with their spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans, while the quick rides to work and leisure destinations will seal the deal.

Each of our homes features cozy wood-burning fireplaces, expansive patios or balconies providing refreshing views of the green outdoors, and abundant closet space. They also include much-needed commodities such as air conditioners, washer & dryer hookups, efficient appliances, disposals, pantries, linen closets, garden tubs, and the list goes on.

Yet, living at 23Thirty Cobb Apartments means more than just having a comfortable place to rest and recharge. There’s a fitness center with free weights, a stunning pool with a jacuz

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300/Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/Pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23Thirty Cobb have any available units?
23Thirty Cobb has 22 units available starting at $968 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 23Thirty Cobb have?
Some of 23Thirty Cobb's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23Thirty Cobb currently offering any rent specials?
23Thirty Cobb is offering the following rent specials: Pandemic Pricing! One month FREE on any 1 or 2 bedroom! First 5 only, supply is limited! Offer Ends June 30th!
Is 23Thirty Cobb pet-friendly?
Yes, 23Thirty Cobb is pet friendly.
Does 23Thirty Cobb offer parking?
Yes, 23Thirty Cobb offers parking.
Does 23Thirty Cobb have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23Thirty Cobb offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23Thirty Cobb have a pool?
Yes, 23Thirty Cobb has a pool.
Does 23Thirty Cobb have accessible units?
No, 23Thirty Cobb does not have accessible units.
Does 23Thirty Cobb have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23Thirty Cobb has units with dishwashers.

