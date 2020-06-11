Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher in unit laundry ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool e-payments parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center courtyard hot tub online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet

Comfort. Substance. Value. These are the pillars of quality living defining 23Thirty Cobb Apartments. Our community combines an unbeatable location near the leading shopping and business districts in the area with an attractive amenity package to provide a well-rounded living experience. Our apartments in Smyrna, GA, will win you over with their spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans, while the quick rides to work and leisure destinations will seal the deal.



Each of our homes features cozy wood-burning fireplaces, expansive patios or balconies providing refreshing views of the green outdoors, and abundant closet space. They also include much-needed commodities such as air conditioners, washer & dryer hookups, efficient appliances, disposals, pantries, linen closets, garden tubs, and the list goes on.



Yet, living at 23Thirty Cobb Apartments means more than just having a comfortable place to rest and recharge. There’s a fitness center with free weights, a stunning pool with a jacuz