Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA with garage

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
51 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,104
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5137 Afton Court
5137 Afton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1470 sqft
COMING SOON!! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Smyrna! Fantastic location! Close to everything! - Spacious, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome. One of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Vinings Estates
1 Unit Available
683 Vinings Estates Drive
683 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
6146 sqft
Stately John Wieland brick traditional in popular Vinings Estates that features multiple pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. Elegance abounds upon entry with two story foyer through the formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3429 Vintage Circle SE
3429 Vintage Circle, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2561 sqft
Unbelievable space in largest of floor plan in the community. Tucked away in the quiet private corner, original sellers paid a premium for this great lot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1813 Kolora Chase
1813 Kolora Chse, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4082 sqft
WHOA! Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA Craftsman style home on a loaded fully-finished basement ready for entertaining. Located just off the connector in highly desirable Fontaine at Cooper Lake neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
1309 Creekside Pl SE
1309 Creekside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3144 sqft
1309 Creekside Place SE Smyrna GA 30082 **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 6/18/20 Beautiful town home! Enter home on main (middle) level with wood floors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
2163 Oakdale Estates Ct
2163 Oakdale Estates Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3360 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/4BA luxury home for lease includes all exterior maintenance and monthly interior cleaning. Enjoy security of Ring Doorbell system. Private back yard professionally landscaped. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3490 Commanche Court SE
3490 Commanche Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Large 1,800 sq ft, 4 bedrooms/2 baths split-level; Great location, 1.5 miles to Home Depot headquarters and I-285. On a cul-de-sac. Large fenced, flat backyard - perfect for kids and pets. Windows replaced less than Hardwoods throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Downtown Smyrna
1 Unit Available
1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080
1274 W Spring St SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2658 sqft
The property is tenant occupied until June 30th, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Appointment only. *** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5124 Afton Way
5124 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2112 sqft
$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by May 15th! - Ready to make this beautiful townhouse yours? Incredible end unit. One of the larger floor plans in neighborhood with an entertainer's dream back yard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2221 Goodwood Blvd
2221 Goodwood Boulevard Southeast, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1593 sqft
Unique townhome in small and nice s/d with easy access to Truist (SunTrust) Stadium, I-75, I-285, Cumberland Mall, Vinings. Master bdrm and bath are in upper level. Secondary bdrms & bath are in lower level.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2733 Mathews Street
2733 Mathews Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3200 sqft
A fabulous, brand-new modern farmhouse designed and built by Junger Homes in one of Smyrna's most sought-after neighborhoods! Rare 12' ceilings make for remarkable room in this spacious home.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Vinings Estates
1 Unit Available
1131 Ivey Brook Court SE
1131 Ivey Brook Court, Smyrna, GA
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
6065 sqft
Amazing, executive rental in sought after Vinings Estates. 6 Bedrooms, 5 full Bathrooms, fully finished basement with rec room, movie theater and bar. You will also have access to the VE Clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and hiking trails.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1801 Evadale Ct
1801 Evadale Court, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom end unit, 2.5 bath Town home. Featuring hardwood, updated half bath, huge master bedroom & walk in closet. Private backyard. Spacious living room with fireplace. Access to Nickajack Park with new playground & lighted tennis.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
602 Spring Heights Lane SE
602 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1187 sqft
The best of Smyrna Location! Minutes to Braves Stadium, Rev coffee shop, Italian Mezza Luna, Publix, & Smyrna Marketplace. Easy access to I-75/275. One level living in gated community! 2 spacious BDRs, 2 baths, 1 car garage. Extra visitor parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5282 Afton Way SE
5282 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Fully renovated townhouse within walking distance to the Suntrust Park, Close to Cumberland Mall, Galleria, Downtown Smyrna, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping! Laminate flooring on main level, new carpet in bedrooms, updated fixtures, new granite in

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Highlands Park
1 Unit Available
272 Highlands Ridge Place SE
272 Highlands Ridge Pl SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1776 sqft
One level living in gated Highlands Ridge. Spacious patio home in Cul De Sac, end unit, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, great light filled rooms, open living/dining/kitchen.
City Guide for Smyrna, GA

"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat

Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.

Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Smyrna, GA

Smyrna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

