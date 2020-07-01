All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

2681 Linnwood Dr SE

2681 Linnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2681 Linnwood Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 Linnwood Dr SE have any available units?
2681 Linnwood Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 2681 Linnwood Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2681 Linnwood Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 Linnwood Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 2681 Linnwood Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2681 Linnwood Dr SE offer parking?
No, 2681 Linnwood Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 2681 Linnwood Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 Linnwood Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 Linnwood Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2681 Linnwood Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2681 Linnwood Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2681 Linnwood Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 Linnwood Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2681 Linnwood Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2681 Linnwood Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2681 Linnwood Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

