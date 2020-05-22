All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Belmont Crossing

Open Now until 5pm
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast · (734) 228-7828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$100 Off Move In Costs for a limited time only!
Location

1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Fair Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit K08 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Belmont Crossing!\nOur cozy apartment community is located in Smyrna, the Jonquil City in Cobb County Atlantas Sweet Spot. Here, youll find affordable pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of convenient onsite amenities, dedicated services, and spirited community events. Our playground area, pool and landscaped grounds provide a peaceful park-like setting with ample green space and an adjacent walking/biking trail to enjoy every minute of the outdoors.\n\nLocal attractions abound! Only minutes to Dobbins AFB Fox Creek Golf Course and just five miles to the Atlanta Braves new stadium SunTrust Park. Six Flags White Water, Silver Comet Trail, Village Green and Kennesaw State University are all nearby too. Were only a block from the CCT/MARTA Routes and quick access to I-285 and I-75. Making it easy to reach Cumberland Mall, SunTrust Park, Cobb Energy Performing Art Center and Six Flags over Georgia.\n\nCome on in we cant wait to meet you and share more about the neighborhood and Belmont Crossing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: $10 building fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off street parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont Crossing have any available units?
Belmont Crossing has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Belmont Crossing have?
Some of Belmont Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont Crossing is offering the following rent specials: $100 Off Move In Costs for a limited time only!
Is Belmont Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Belmont Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Belmont Crossing offers parking.
Does Belmont Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Belmont Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Belmont Crossing has a pool.
Does Belmont Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Belmont Crossing has accessible units.
Does Belmont Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont Crossing has units with dishwashers.
