Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking internet access online portal

Welcome to Belmont Crossing!

Our cozy apartment community is located in Smyrna, the Jonquil City in Cobb County Atlantas Sweet Spot. Here, youll find affordable pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of convenient onsite amenities, dedicated services, and spirited community events. Our playground area, pool and landscaped grounds provide a peaceful park-like setting with ample green space and an adjacent walking/biking trail to enjoy every minute of the outdoors.



Local attractions abound! Only minutes to Dobbins AFB Fox Creek Golf Course and just five miles to the Atlanta Braves new stadium SunTrust Park. Six Flags White Water, Silver Comet Trail, Village Green and Kennesaw State University are all nearby too. Were only a block from the CCT/MARTA Routes and quick access to I-285 and I-75. Making it easy to reach Cumberland Mall, SunTrust Park, Cobb Energy Performing Art Center and Six Flags over Georgia.



Come on in we cant wait to meet you and share more about the neighborhood and Belmont Crossing.