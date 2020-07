Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool e-payments bbq/grill tennis court business center conference room fire pit parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal volleyball court

Glen Park Apartment Homes in the heart of Smyrna, GA offers large, spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments boasting amazing amenities and one of a kind features. Find the best apartment homes near you and enjoy easy access to public transportation, I-75 & I-285, Cumberland Mall, The Battery Atlanta, Truist Park, and great schools. Residents enjoy planned activities for all age groups, including students and families, makes our close-knit community an exceptional place to live.



Experience excellent service and a premium rental experience from a community recognized as a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' three years in a row! Call us today for a tour!