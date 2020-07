Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed garage parking community garden guest suite hot tub

The Atlantic Vinings is a beautiful community surrounded by mature landscaping minutes from Suntrust Park and The Battery. The shopping and dining options are endless in Smyrna/Vinings. Easy access to Hwy 285, 75 and I-20 makes us super convenient. Relax in one of our two resort-style pools surrounded by lush vegetation after you work out in our state of the art fitness center or after playing a game of tennis.