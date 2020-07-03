Rent Calculator
Sandy Springs, GA
799 Hammond dr #2608
799 Hammond dr #2608
799 Hammond Dr
Location
799 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center
Amenities
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
3 bedroom 2bath FOR RENT in a sought after high rise with awesome amenities swim tennis gym, wine storage room business center 24hrs concierge onsite dry cleaning convent stores and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 799 Hammond dr #2608 have any available units?
799 Hammond dr #2608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 799 Hammond dr #2608 have?
Some of 799 Hammond dr #2608's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 799 Hammond dr #2608 currently offering any rent specials?
799 Hammond dr #2608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Hammond dr #2608 pet-friendly?
No, 799 Hammond dr #2608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 799 Hammond dr #2608 offer parking?
No, 799 Hammond dr #2608 does not offer parking.
Does 799 Hammond dr #2608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Hammond dr #2608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Hammond dr #2608 have a pool?
Yes, 799 Hammond dr #2608 has a pool.
Does 799 Hammond dr #2608 have accessible units?
No, 799 Hammond dr #2608 does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Hammond dr #2608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 799 Hammond dr #2608 has units with dishwashers.
Does 799 Hammond dr #2608 have units with air conditioning?
No, 799 Hammond dr #2608 does not have units with air conditioning.
