All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7280 Glisten Ave NE #95
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7280 Glisten Ave NE #95

7280 Glisten Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7280 Glisten Ave, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in January~ This Sandy Springs Home For Rent is located in the upscale and gated community, Highlands of Sandy Springs. This three bedroom, two half bath townhouse, Four side brick town home features beautiful open floorplan and hardwoods. Fireside family room with three sided fireplace. Eat in kitchen with view to family room, granite counter tops lots of cabinet space, appliances included. Walk out balcony and two car ream master suite with trey ceilings ,master bath garden tub and tiled shower. Washer and Dryer are included and water and trash also included. Complex has swimming pool and fitness center, clubhouse and professionally landscaped courtyard. Highlands of Sandy Springs Townhomes are within walking distance of North Springs High School, Big Lots and many great stores/restaurants. Highlands of Sandy Springs are a few minutes of North Springs, Perimeter Pointe, Perimeter Mall and Woodland Elementary School. Easy access to I285/GA400 and Roswell Road .

Schools:
Woodland Elementary Charter School
Sandy Springs Charter Middle
North Springs Charter High
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly (under 40lbs), Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3226386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 have any available units?
7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 have?
Some of 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 currently offering any rent specials?
7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 is pet friendly.
Does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 offer parking?
No, 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 does not offer parking.
Does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 have a pool?
Yes, 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 has a pool.
Does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 have accessible units?
No, 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 does not have accessible units.
Does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7280 Glisten Ave NE #95 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College