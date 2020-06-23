All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6728 Cadence Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6728 Cadence Boulevard
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:42 AM

6728 Cadence Boulevard

6728 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6728 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The Manor at ARIA North offers a walkable neighborhood, luxury pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and the convenience of Perimeter Center living. Easy access to GA400, MARTA Sandy Springs Station.. Features a large Bedroom, Spa Shower Bathroom, Walk-in Closet and Laundry Room on 2nd. The first floor is open-concept with a Center-Islan Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, large TV-viewing area, Balcony, and a Powder Room. Upgrades include hardwood floors and directly across the street from the Clubhouse and the Pool. A wonderful 1-Car In-Tandem Garage sits on the lower-level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Cadence Boulevard have any available units?
6728 Cadence Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6728 Cadence Boulevard have?
Some of 6728 Cadence Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Cadence Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Cadence Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Cadence Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6728 Cadence Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6728 Cadence Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6728 Cadence Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6728 Cadence Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Cadence Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Cadence Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6728 Cadence Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6728 Cadence Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6728 Cadence Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Cadence Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 Cadence Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6728 Cadence Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6728 Cadence Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College