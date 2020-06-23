6728 Cadence Boulevard

Amenities

The Manor at ARIA North offers a walkable neighborhood, luxury pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and the convenience of Perimeter Center living. Easy access to GA400, MARTA Sandy Springs Station.. Features a large Bedroom, Spa Shower Bathroom, Walk-in Closet and Laundry Room on 2nd. The first floor is open-concept with a Center-Islan Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, large TV-viewing area, Balcony, and a Powder Room. Upgrades include hardwood floors and directly across the street from the Clubhouse and the Pool. A wonderful 1-Car In-Tandem Garage sits on the lower-level