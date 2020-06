Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse pool new construction

New construction at Aria in Sandy Springs! This elegant 3 story brick townhome has a finished terrace level with a bedroom & full bath. Great flow on the main level with large island kitchen that is open to family room & dining room. Family room includes fireplace & opens to deck. The upper level includes the Master Retreat & an additional bedroom w/ private bath. Amenities include a resort style pool, clubhouse,large park. Across from Aria Village.