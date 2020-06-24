605 Dalrymple Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Amazing home with approximately 2200 square feet nestled on nearly one acre, includes 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.Open floor plan with hardwood floors. New kitchen, New Lighting, Custom Cabinet, Granite Counter Top, Breakfast Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances. New double pane windows. Relaxing back patio, deck & fenced play area perfect for entertaining guests! Lease includes lawn maintenance and WiFi. Available Now. Note: House is designed like a duplex and basement is separate and used by the owner when in town once every 4 to 5 months for a few weeks.