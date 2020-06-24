All apartments in Sandy Springs
605 Dalrymple Road

605 Dalrymple Rd · No Longer Available
Location

605 Dalrymple Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Amazing home with approximately 2200 square feet nestled on nearly one acre, includes 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.Open floor plan with hardwood floors. New kitchen, New Lighting, Custom Cabinet, Granite Counter Top, Breakfast Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances. New double pane windows. Relaxing back patio, deck & fenced play area perfect for entertaining guests! Lease includes lawn maintenance and WiFi. Available Now. Note: House is designed like a duplex and basement is separate and used by the owner when in town once every 4 to 5 months for a few weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Dalrymple Road have any available units?
605 Dalrymple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 605 Dalrymple Road have?
Some of 605 Dalrymple Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Dalrymple Road currently offering any rent specials?
605 Dalrymple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Dalrymple Road pet-friendly?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road offer parking?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road does not offer parking.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have a pool?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road does not have a pool.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have accessible units?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Dalrymple Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road does not have units with air conditioning.
