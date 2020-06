Amenities

WELCOME HOME!!! Newly renovated Ranch Style home on a cul-de-sac. Easy access to hospitals, shopping, dinning and entertainment. Access to GA 400 and I 285 within minutes of home. Windows from floor to ceiling on Main and Basement Level are incredible! Open Floor Plan. Two Decks on back of home with easy access from both levels. Wooded area in backyard. Basement has built in book shelf and bar for entertainment. Media Room and extra Bedroom also located in the Basement. This is a MUST SEE home!