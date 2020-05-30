All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM

438 The North Chace

438 the North Chace · No Longer Available
Location

438 the North Chace, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Great Location off Roswell Road - Awesome Townhome has so many great updates - heated floor in Master Bath, laundry chute, updated kitchen with lots of white cabinets, SS appliances, solid surface counter tops, Updated fixtures through out home. Updated Bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, Double, glass door entrance to brick privacy enclosed patio from dining and Breakfast room/kitchen. Immaculate condition in pretty, light colors. Great entrance from covered carport. Private entrance in front. This is truly a must see. Beautiful home! Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 The North Chace have any available units?
438 The North Chace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 438 The North Chace have?
Some of 438 The North Chace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 The North Chace currently offering any rent specials?
438 The North Chace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 The North Chace pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 The North Chace is pet friendly.
Does 438 The North Chace offer parking?
Yes, 438 The North Chace offers parking.
Does 438 The North Chace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 The North Chace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 The North Chace have a pool?
No, 438 The North Chace does not have a pool.
Does 438 The North Chace have accessible units?
No, 438 The North Chace does not have accessible units.
Does 438 The North Chace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 The North Chace has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 The North Chace have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 The North Chace does not have units with air conditioning.
