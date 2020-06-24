All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 2607 Queen Anne Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2607 Queen Anne Court
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

2607 Queen Anne Court

2607 Queen Anne Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2607 Queen Anne Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Total Renovation in Excellent Location! New White Kitchen Cabinets with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, glass tile backsplash and tile flooring! 3 New baths with tile, granite vanities! New Paint, Lighting and Hardwood Style floors! 2 large Master Bedrooms upstairs with private baths and vaulted ceilings! Finished basement with private bath...can be used as bedroom, recreation room, playroom or office! There is plenty of storage space! Sandy Springs address with easy access to 400, Historic Roswell and backs up to Chattahoochee River Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Queen Anne Court have any available units?
2607 Queen Anne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2607 Queen Anne Court have?
Some of 2607 Queen Anne Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Queen Anne Court currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Queen Anne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Queen Anne Court pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Queen Anne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2607 Queen Anne Court offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Queen Anne Court offers parking.
Does 2607 Queen Anne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Queen Anne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Queen Anne Court have a pool?
No, 2607 Queen Anne Court does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Queen Anne Court have accessible units?
No, 2607 Queen Anne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Queen Anne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Queen Anne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 Queen Anne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 Queen Anne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College