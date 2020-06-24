2607 Queen Anne Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Total Renovation in Excellent Location! New White Kitchen Cabinets with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, glass tile backsplash and tile flooring! 3 New baths with tile, granite vanities! New Paint, Lighting and Hardwood Style floors! 2 large Master Bedrooms upstairs with private baths and vaulted ceilings! Finished basement with private bath...can be used as bedroom, recreation room, playroom or office! There is plenty of storage space! Sandy Springs address with easy access to 400, Historic Roswell and backs up to Chattahoochee River Park!