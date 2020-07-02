All apartments in Sandy Springs
2510 Huntingdon Chase

2510 Huntingdon Chase · (404) 702-1879
Location

2510 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Top floor unit in a beautiful, quiet Pool & Tennis Community. Newly Renovated!! Updated Kitchen with all SS and Granite. Separate dining area open to kitchen and living room. New Hardwood Floors. Brand New Bathroom with Granite and modern Tile. Large Master Bedroom w/ Sitting Area. Tons of closets and storage space. Water, sewer & trash are included in rent, as well as Washer & Dryer. Perfect Sandy Springs location. Within minutes to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall, Kroger, Publix, and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2510 Huntingdon Chase has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2510 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2510 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2510 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Huntingdon Chase offers parking.
Does 2510 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 2510 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2510 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
