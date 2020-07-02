2510 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous Top floor unit in a beautiful, quiet Pool & Tennis Community. Newly Renovated!! Updated Kitchen with all SS and Granite. Separate dining area open to kitchen and living room. New Hardwood Floors. Brand New Bathroom with Granite and modern Tile. Large Master Bedroom w/ Sitting Area. Tons of closets and storage space. Water, sewer & trash are included in rent, as well as Washer & Dryer. Perfect Sandy Springs location. Within minutes to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall, Kroger, Publix, and many more.