216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the heart of Sandy Springs near tons of shopping, restaurants, businesses and highways! Makes for an easy commute! Village of Dunwoody is nestled on a quiet street holding less than 40 townhomes. This unit has a 2 car parking pad and small, low maintenance wooded backyard/patio. Two good sized rooms with separate bathrooms upstairs makes for a great roommate floor plan. Laundry room in hallway upstairs comes with washer/dryer. On the main floor you have Large living room with tiled flooring, fireplace, built in book shelves and tons of windows! Separate dining room and powder room near foyer. Kitchen has Corian/Solid Surface countertops, stainless steel appliances and peek through to living room! Extra storage under stairs.



Schools: Woodland E.S., Sandy Springs M.S., North Springs H.S.



Pets: This unit does not accept cats.



Availability: June 8, 2020

Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/

Or call: 470-709-0633. Self showing available on 6/8/20



Directions: I-285N to exit 29: Ashford Dunwoody Rd and turn right, to L

on Perimeter Center W, R on Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, to L on Peachtree Hollow Ct NE- Unit is on the left.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. Applications are NOT processed on a first come first served basis. All complete offers are presented to the owners.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



(RLNE2211932)