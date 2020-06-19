All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE

216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast · (404) 993-3202
Location

216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the heart of Sandy Springs near tons of shopping, restaurants, businesses and highways! Makes for an easy commute! Village of Dunwoody is nestled on a quiet street holding less than 40 townhomes. This unit has a 2 car parking pad and small, low maintenance wooded backyard/patio. Two good sized rooms with separate bathrooms upstairs makes for a great roommate floor plan. Laundry room in hallway upstairs comes with washer/dryer. On the main floor you have Large living room with tiled flooring, fireplace, built in book shelves and tons of windows! Separate dining room and powder room near foyer. Kitchen has Corian/Solid Surface countertops, stainless steel appliances and peek through to living room! Extra storage under stairs.

Schools: Woodland E.S., Sandy Springs M.S., North Springs H.S.

Pets: This unit does not accept cats.

Availability: June 8, 2020
Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/
Or call: 470-709-0633. Self showing available on 6/8/20

Directions: I-285N to exit 29: Ashford Dunwoody Rd and turn right, to L
on Perimeter Center W, R on Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, to L on Peachtree Hollow Ct NE- Unit is on the left.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. Applications are NOT processed on a first come first served basis. All complete offers are presented to the owners.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

(RLNE2211932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE have any available units?
216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE have?
Some of 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE does offer parking.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE have a pool?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
