All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 2028 Wheaton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2028 Wheaton Way
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

2028 Wheaton Way

2028 Wheaton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2028 Wheaton Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Like new 3 Story Single Family Corner Home for Rent in Atwater. Less than 1 year old . 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths. Hardwood floors from top to bottom. All the bells and whistles. Kitchen featuring granite counters & island, pendant lighting, designer white cabinets and upgraded stainless steel appliances.Large master suite, master bath soaking tub, walk-in shower. 3 Car garage. Screened porch on main level and of Master Suite Gated Community, Pool, Sidewalks. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Wheaton Way have any available units?
2028 Wheaton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2028 Wheaton Way have?
Some of 2028 Wheaton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Wheaton Way currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Wheaton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Wheaton Way pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Wheaton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2028 Wheaton Way offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Wheaton Way offers parking.
Does 2028 Wheaton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 Wheaton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Wheaton Way have a pool?
Yes, 2028 Wheaton Way has a pool.
Does 2028 Wheaton Way have accessible units?
No, 2028 Wheaton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Wheaton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 Wheaton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Wheaton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Wheaton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College