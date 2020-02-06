2028 Wheaton Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wow! Like new 3 Story Single Family Corner Home for Rent in Atwater. Less than 1 year old . 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths. Hardwood floors from top to bottom. All the bells and whistles. Kitchen featuring granite counters & island, pendant lighting, designer white cabinets and upgraded stainless steel appliances.Large master suite, master bath soaking tub, walk-in shower. 3 Car garage. Screened porch on main level and of Master Suite Gated Community, Pool, Sidewalks. Close to shopping and restaurants.