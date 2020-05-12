201 Pine Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym game room

Spacious Sandy Springs home in the Chastain area. - 4BR3.5BA ranch on a full basement in an unbeatable Sandy Springs location. Updated kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counters and sunny breakfast area. Large, open living room with fire place, and separate formal dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Basement includes a large living/game room, gym area, laundry and a full bathroom. Excellent school district, and beautifully situated between Sandy Springs and Buckhead. Close to all the new shopping and stores along Roswell Rd near Chastain Park.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5453448)