Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
201 Pine Lake Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

201 Pine Lake Dr

201 Pine Lake Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

201 Pine Lake Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
game room
Spacious Sandy Springs home in the Chastain area. - 4BR3.5BA ranch on a full basement in an unbeatable Sandy Springs location. Updated kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counters and sunny breakfast area. Large, open living room with fire place, and separate formal dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Basement includes a large living/game room, gym area, laundry and a full bathroom. Excellent school district, and beautifully situated between Sandy Springs and Buckhead. Close to all the new shopping and stores along Roswell Rd near Chastain Park.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5453448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Pine Lake Dr have any available units?
201 Pine Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 201 Pine Lake Dr have?
Some of 201 Pine Lake Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Pine Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
201 Pine Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Pine Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Pine Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 201 Pine Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 201 Pine Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 201 Pine Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Pine Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Pine Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 201 Pine Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 201 Pine Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 201 Pine Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Pine Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Pine Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Pine Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Pine Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

