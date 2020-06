Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Located in Brandon Mill Farm, a swim/tennis community,this spacious 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condominium is just perfect. Featuring a living room, separate dining room and kitchen which is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. This property comes with a washer & dryer and a cozy sun room adds to the living space. Water & trash included.