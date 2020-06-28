All apartments in Sandy Springs
135 N Mill Rd
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

135 N Mill Rd

135 North Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

135 North Mill Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful quiet 4 Bed 3 Bath in Sandy Springs - Property Id: 150392

You have to see the place
- great location, quiet road and neighborhood
- new kitchen
- great house for family
- playful yard
- next to beautiful, relaxing, small running creek
- oversized rooms
- oversized 2-car garage, with plenty of storage
- stainless steel appliances in kitchen
- big screened-in porch
- have always been owner occupied
- hoop in the driveway!

terms includes but not limited to:
- landlord pays for WATER & YARD maintenance
- tenant responsible for all other utilities
- rent can't exceed 35% of your gross income,
- income must be verifiable
- no evictions or felonies.
- pets are allowed but pet deposit required
- must have renters insurance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150392p
Property Id 150392

(RLNE5113433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

