135 N Mill Rd

Amenities
Beautiful quiet 4 Bed 3 Bath in Sandy Springs - Property Id: 150392
You have to see the place
- great location, quiet road and neighborhood
- new kitchen
- great house for family
- playful yard
- next to beautiful, relaxing, small running creek
- oversized rooms
- oversized 2-car garage, with plenty of storage
- stainless steel appliances in kitchen
- big screened-in porch
- have always been owner occupied
- hoop in the driveway!
terms includes but not limited to:
- landlord pays for WATER & YARD maintenance
- tenant responsible for all other utilities
- rent can't exceed 35% of your gross income,
- income must be verifiable
- no evictions or felonies.
- pets are allowed but pet deposit required
- must have renters insurance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150392p
