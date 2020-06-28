135 N Mill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful quiet 4 Bed 3 Bath in Sandy Springs - Property Id: 150392



You have to see the place

- great location, quiet road and neighborhood

- new kitchen

- great house for family

- playful yard

- next to beautiful, relaxing, small running creek

- oversized rooms

- oversized 2-car garage, with plenty of storage

- stainless steel appliances in kitchen

- big screened-in porch

- have always been owner occupied

- hoop in the driveway!



terms includes but not limited to:

- landlord pays for WATER & YARD maintenance

- tenant responsible for all other utilities

- rent can't exceed 35% of your gross income,

- income must be verifiable

- no evictions or felonies.

- pets are allowed but pet deposit required

- must have renters insurance

